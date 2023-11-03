Exclusive: Aakanksha Pal joins Arijit Taneja and Sriti Jha in Mukta Dhond's Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Actress Aakanksha Pal who is known for her portrayals in projects Phir Subah Hogi, Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Krishna Sangani Yamuna etc, has bagged her next TV show. She was last seen in Punyashlok Ahilyabai on Sony TV. She will be part of the male protagonist’s family in the upcoming Zee TV show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. Produced by Mukta Dhond’s banner Malhar Content Creators, this show will bring together the Kumkum Bhagya co-actors and great friends Arijit Taneja and Sriti Jha as leads.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is a tale about two individuals, who have different views on relationships, love and marriage. What happens when their paths cross is the main concept of this love story tale.

The promo of Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye which is out now, is absorbing where Arijit Taneja’s character believes that it is difficult to trust love and marriage. Sriti Jha’s character, however, appears to be a total contrast, who believes in love and trust.

Reports in the media suggest that Ashish Kaul, Kishori Shahane will be part of the show’s cast.

As per a reliable source, “Ashish Kaul and Kishori Shahane will play the parents of the male lead.”

We now hear of Aakanksha Pal playing the sister of Arijit’s character.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Mukta and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.