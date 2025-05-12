Exclusive: Aakash Nagii joins the cast of Sony TV’s Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Actor Aakash Nagii, who has earlier been seen in projects Vasudha, Mere Desh Ki Dharti, Bahut Heroine Banti Hai, etc, will be a part of the cast of Sony TV’s upcoming historical drama titled Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. As we know, the show is produced by Contiloe Pictures. The show has a stellar cast comprising Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Anuja Sathe, Avinesh Rekhi and others.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of things, reporting more about the stellar cast who have got on board the show. We wrote exclusively about child actors UV Savaliya, Riddhi Sharma, Akshay Anand, Rumi Khan, Sapna Thakur, Krissann Barretto being roped in for the show. The Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan promo showed Ronit Roy returning to television after a long time. Ronit Roy plays the pivotal role of Someshwar Chauhan, father of Prithviraj Chauhan.

We hear that Aakash will play the role of Jaalib, an Afghani who infiltrates into Ajmer. He will plot against Prithviraj and Someshwar Chauhan.

When contacted, Aakash told us, “This character has its own flavour and challenges where I get to play with the Afghan dialect and Marwari dialect. My experience from my previous show, Vasudha on Zee TV, has helped me speak Marwari fluently, where I played the character of Ajay.”

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

