Exclusive: Aashika Bhatia’s surprise entry in Dangal’s Janani – AI Ki Kahani

Popular social media influencer, Aashika Bhatia will set foot as an actor on TV, in a very interesting role. Aashika was a promising child actor, when she started her passion for acting. She began her journey in the entertainment world with her TV debut in the television serial Meera. However, her fame peaked when she played Radhika in the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo alongside Salman Khan. She has also been part of the TV shows Parvarrish: Kucch Khattee Kucch Meethi and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Now, the news that we at IWMBuzz.com have got is that she will make a stunning entry in the Dangal show Janani AI Ki Kahani, the sci-fi show, produced by Mrinal Jha and Abhigyan Jha’s MAJ Productions.

Featuring popular actors like Mouli Ganguly, Sumit Kaul, Prapti Shukla, Nitin Guleria, Priyank Tatariya, Meghna Kukreja, Mitali Pandey, and Varunn Jain, Janani – AI ki Kahani explores the fusion of artificial intelligence and human emotions in an intriguing narrative.

We hear that Aashika Bhatia has been roped in to play a very interesting role, which will further add a new feather to her work profile.

According to a reliable source, “Aashika will play the role of a AI robot, bringing a great twist to the show. It is believed that she will be the surprise package in the show.”

We buzzed Aashika but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

