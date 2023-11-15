Exclusive: Ajay Kumar Nain to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Actor Ajay Kumar Nain who is known for his prolific acting in TV shows Adaalat, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein etc, will soon enter the Rajan Shahi’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. This long-running and popular show recently took a generation leap wherein actors Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla play the leads. Ajay was recently seen in the show Baghin.

The story in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai now revolves around the life of Abhira and Akshara who have created a new life for themselves, away from their family. On the other hand, the Poddar family is introduced which is a family with reputed lawyers. Armaan Poddar who plays the lead is also a lawyer by profession.

The episodes that are on air at the moment, show the tussle between Yuvraj (Gaurav Sharma) and Abhira. Yuvraj is in love with Abhira and wants to attain her by force. Abhira and Akshara are resisting Yuvraj’s craziness in love.

Now, the plot will see the entry of Yuvraj’s father, who will be an MLA by profession. He will be a very influential man, known to the Poddars too.

IWMBuzz.com has learnt that actor Ajay Kumar Nain will play the role of MLA Jagraj, father of Yuvraj.

As per a reliable source, “He will be a man who will love power. Akshara will meet him in order to save her daughter Abhira from Jagraj’s obsessive son, Yuvraj.”

What will happen next?

We buzzed Ajay and he confirmed his entry, but did not want to get into details.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

