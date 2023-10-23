Exclusive: Anupamaa fame Alma Hussein to enter Colors' Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan

Actress Alma Hussein who has featured in shows Dhadkan Zindagii Kii, Anupamaa and Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, will soon enter the Colors show Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan. This show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions will see a new entry soon. As we know, the love tale of Neerja (Aastha Sharma) and Abeer (Rajveer Singh) stands at a crucial phase where Neerja needs all the help from Abeer. Now, the story will see a new twist with the entry of Munmun’s sister.

Yes, Munmun (Ayushi Bhave Tilak), who is the daughter-in-law of the Bagchi family, will play a new trick. Her younger sister will enter the Bagchi house who will desperately be in love with Abeer.

Actress Alma Hussein has been roped in for the role.

As per a reliable source, “The talented young actress will start shooting soon. It is believed that she will have an obsessive love trait for Abeer Bagchi.”

We buzzed Alma but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Sudhir Sharma and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan the Colors show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions is the tale of a girl baby born in the lane of Sonagachi and the mother’s struggle to keep her daughter Neerja away from the ambience of the place where ladies earn as prostitutes. The show has Kamya Punjabi and Sneha Wagh playing main roles. The show has now taken the leap which has Rajveer Singh and Aastha Sharma playing the lead roles.

