Exclusive: Arishfa Khan Reveals That One Thing She Will Never Buy In Her Life

Arishfa Khan is a popular social media influencer, actress, and model. She started her journey as an actress since childhood and is known for her appearance in popular shows like Chhal-Sheh Aur Maat and Ek Veer Ki Ardaas: Veera. With the film Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, Arishfa marked her debut in Bollywood. Now, the actress, in an exclusive chat with IWMBuzz, revealed that one thing she will never buy in her life.

Arishfa Khan revealed explosive details about herself in a fun chat with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, including that one thing the actress will never buy in her life. In a fun segment of weird questions, when the journalist asked her what one weird thing she would never buy in her life, Arishfa made a shocking statement.

Arishfa said, “Mujhe craft ki chize bahot pasand hai, pens ho gaya, colors ho gaya vo mere paas itne hai per vo use nahi hote so mujhe lagta hai ab mai vo kharidna band kerne wali hu kyunki mera ghar bhar gaya hai.”

Arishfa Khan is a well-known personality on Indian television and social media. She is also a former TikTok star. She enjoys a massive fandom of 30 million on her Instagram handle.