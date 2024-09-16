Exclusive: Badrul Islam joins Karanvir Sharma in Dangal’s show Safal Hogi Teri Aradhana

Senior actor Badrul Islam who is known for his acting credentials in films Tere Bin Laden, Dangal etc, and TV show Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, has joined the cast of Dangal’s bold show on the theme of surrogacy titled Safal Hogi Teri Aradhana. The show produced by Ravi Raj, holds a lot of promise, as it is a progressive step taken by Dangal to educate the masses on the theme of surrogacy, which has not been dealt with on the small screen. The show has Karanvir Sharma, who was last seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua, playing the protagonist. Barkha Bisht plays his wife while Gauri Salgaonkar plays the female protagonist who will be the surrogate mother. The show will also have veteran actor Sudhaa Chandran playing a powerful role.

We now hear of actor Badrul Islam joining the cast in a strong and significant role. The promo shoot of the show is happening soon, and this will be a big fiction launch for Dangal, considering the gravity of the concept and its highly well-thought-of characterizations.

We buzzed Badrul but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Ravi Raj and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Channel Dangal is doing well by bringing unique concepts and storylines to its platter of programming lineup. The channel has been consistently growing in terms of its GRPs and the reach of its shows.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.