Exclusive: Buneet Kapoor bags Sony SAB show Vanshaj

Buneet Kapoor will be seen in the Sony SAB show Vanshaj.

Actor Buneet Kapoor who was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Dear Ishq, will be part of the cast of Sony SAB’s upcoming show, Vanshaj. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, Vanshaj is said to be the contemporary adaptation of the Mahabharata. The show has Mahir Pandhi and Anjali Tatrari playing the leads. Actors Puneet Issar, Gurdip Punjj, Gireesh Sahdev etc are playing crucial roles in the show.

We now hear of Buneet joining the cast of Vanshaj.

As per a reliable source, he will play a challenging role in the show.

Buneet has featured in TV shows like Suryaputra Karn, Manmohini, Tu Aashiqui, Woh Apna Sa.

We buzzed Buneet but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.