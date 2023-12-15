Exclusive: Chaitrali Gupte to enter Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Actor Chaitrali Gupte who was last seen in Star Plus’ Imlie, will soon enter Star Plus and Rajan Shahi’s Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. Chaitrali was earlier part of the cast of Director’s Kut’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and had a great association with the makers.

Chaitrali who played mother to Karan Vohra in Imlie, will play the mother of Kunal Malhotra (Mohit Malik) in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si. She will replace actress Aishwarya Narkar who was earlier shown in the show in flashbacks.

As for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the track is all set for the wedding of Kunal and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe). As we know, both Kunal and Vandana have faced deceit in love. They are now getting together for the sake of Tara. However, the plot ahead will slowly see love blossoming between the two of them.

As for the character of the mother, she had left her household after a fight with her husband Kuldeep Malhotra (Amit Behl). Now, she will be seen getting back in the show. She has a connect with Vijay Karmarkar too and this has already been established via the earlier flashbacks in the show.

We buzzed Chaitrali and she confirmed the news saying, “Yes, I play Kunal’s mother. I cannot talk about the role. I am very happy to be back on sets. The best thing is that I am back on Rajan Shahi’s DKP set. I am very happy to be working again with the DKP team. The character will be presently in a mental asylum. Also grateful that this is my fourth show in a row with Star Plus.”

