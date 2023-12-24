Exclusive: Chandni Bhagwanani to replace Muskan Bamne as Pakhi in Anupamaa?

Actress Chandni Bhagwanani who featured in the Telugu film Ratham, might get back to television now. She has been part of many successful TV shows like Amita Ka Amit, Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Sanjivani, Imlie, Sindoor Ki Keemat etc. She will now most likely enter into Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut show Anupamaa which airs on Star Plus.

The show has recently taken a five year leap post which Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) finds herself in the USA, all by herself. We saw Anupamaa and Anuj’s separation too. Anuj is also in the USA, working on his business.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, reporting exclusively about the cast that is to enter Anupamaa now. We wrote about Rituraj K Singh entering Anupamaa as the restauranteur in the USA, who will give Anupamaa a job. We also wrote that Sukriti Kandpal is all set to make her comeback to TV as the new girl in Anuj’s life.

Now we hear that Chandni Bhagwanani will in all likelihood enter Anupamaa. She will replace Muskan Bamne, as Pakhi.

As we know, Muskan will not be part of the post-leap story as she did not want to play an older character.

As per a reliable source, “Chandni is said to be in talks to enter Anupamaa now, as Pakhi, daughter of Anupamaa and Vanraj.”

