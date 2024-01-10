Exclusive: CID fame Ansha Sayed to play a cameo in Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Actress Ansha Sayed who is even today famous for her portrayal of the cop in the successful show CID, will now return to Sony TV with Shrimad Ramayan. Yes, Ansha will play a pivotal role in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s newly launched mythological, Shrimad Ramayan.

Ansha has been busy with her work on the OTT front. She played an amazingly complex role in the web series Human.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house, Swastik Productions’ cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal will play Ram and Sita.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing at length about the cast who is to come on board the show. We have written about Basant Bhatt, Neetu Pandey, Vaidehi Nair, Nishkarsh Dixit, MohammedSaud Masuri, Geeta Khanna, Sangeeta Odwani, Surendra Pal, Jiten Lalwani, Garima Jain, Sheersha Tiwari, Siddhi Sharma, Shishir Sharma playing important roles in the show.

We now hear of Ansha playing the role of Tadka in the show. It will be a cameo role. As per mythology, Tadka was a demoness who used to harass and attack sages in the forest. Ultimately, Tadka was killed by Rama and Lakshmana.

