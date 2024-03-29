Exclusive: Dangal show Deewani to take a seven-year leap

Deewani the Dangal show produced by Shakuntalam Telefilms will see a major twist coming in the storyline. The promo of the show depicts the shocking twist of Parth killing the girl that he loved, Payal. Parth saw a video that clearly showed Payal’s betrayal in love, and he in his fit of anger and rage, will kill Payal. This death of Payal will turn the story around.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Deewani will soon take a leap of seven years. It will show a different transition during which the prime characters and their attitude towards life go through a sea change.

As per a reliable source, “The show will take a leap of seven years. This will happen sometime next week. Parth will be a changed man now. Meera will return to Prayagraj after seven years. It is to be seen if Meera remains a Deewani of Parth.”

The drama will now be quite intense, which will give the show a new twist. The tragedy in the lives of the prime characters has given a new flavour to the show. The youthfulness and happy ambience will now be changed into a rather intense scenario.

As we know, Nitin Goswami, Aditi Sanwal and Sherish Ali play the leads Parth, Meera and Payal in the show.

Are you ready to witness the new drama and the contrasting transition in the characters’ lives?

