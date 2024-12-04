Exclusive: Devish Ahuja to join Shemaroo Umang’s Main Dil Tum Dhadkan

Shemaroo Umang’s Main Dil Tum Dhadkan produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions redefines motherhood through the lens of love and emotional connection rather than biological ties. The story which is a modern take on the timeless bond between Yashoda and her child, will now see the entry of actor of Devish Ahuja. Known for his remarkable performances in iconic mythological roles, Devish now takes on the role of Gaurav, Purvi’s fiancé. He will be a character full of charm, ambition, and mystery. His arrival promises to add depth and intrigue, making him a compelling addition to the story.

Expressing his excitement about joining Main Dil Tum Dhadkan, Devish Ahuja shared, “I am absolutely thrilled to portray Gaurav. Before this, I have played several roles rooted in mythological stories, which are vastly different from my character now. Gaurav is a refreshing change for me, offering a completely new experience. That’s what made me say yes to this role—it’s an opportunity to explore uncharted territory as an actor.”

Devish who bagged the limelight with Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, and went on to do shows like Karamphal Daata Shani, Mahabharat, The Adventures of Hatim etc, will bring a new twist to the tale in Main Dil Tum Dhadkan.

The show has Radhika Muthukumar and Zohaiib Ashraf Siddiqui playing the lead roles. Child actor Kavish Khunger plays the main role along with the senior actors.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.