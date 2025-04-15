Exclusive: Jasjeet Babbar joins the cast of Star Plus’ Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed

Senior actress Jasjeet Babbar who was last seen in Colors’ Durga, will be seen in a pivotal role in Star Plus’ upcoming show Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed. Produced by actor and Producer Prosenjit Chatterjee’s banner NIDEAS Creations and Productions, this will be Prosenjit’s first show as a Producer in the Hindi TV space.

Coming to the concept, the show is the Hindi remake of the popular Bengali show Kothha. The show has the popular actor Abrar Qazi playing the male lead, while newcomer Afia Tayebali will play the female lead’s role.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Afiya Tayebali, Khalida Jan, Darshan Jariwala, Sejal Jaiswal playing vital roles. If you have missed reading these stories, you can check here.

Exclusive: Prosenjit Chatterjee forays as Producer in Hindi TV space with Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed for Star Plus; Abrar Qazi to play the lead

Exclusive: Afia Tayebali cast opposite Abrar Qazi in Prosenjit Chatterjee’s Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shehed Shehed for Star Plus

We now hear of Jasjeet Babbar playing the grandmother of the male lead, Uvi. Jasjeet has also been recently seen in the shows Dil Diyan Gallaan, Sirf Tum, Ranju Ki Betiyaan etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.