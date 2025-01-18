Exclusive: Jaswir Kaur to enter Dangal’s Gehna Zevar Ya Zanjeer

Seasoned actress Jaswir Kaur who is popularly known as Devika of Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa, will soon enter the Dangal show Gehna Zevar Ya Zanjeer. Produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions, the show will see a new twist with the entry of this interesting character.

As we know, the story is inspired by the prevalent tradition of demanding dowries in rural areas. Educated men are often seen as valuable, with families demanding high dowries from prospective brides’ families. When poor families cannot meet these demands, a grim custom called “Pakadwa Shaadi” emerges, where grooms are kidnapped and forced into marriage at gunpoint. The show has Paras Arora and Divya Patel playing the leads.

As per a reliable source, “Jaswir will enter the main family of Ayushman. She will have a very engaging role to play and will be seen in a new light. She will be a con woman, and the onus will be on Ayushman and Gehna to tackle her.”

Jaswir Kaur was last seen in the Colors’ show Mishri. She is known for her challenging roles in TV projects Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Gangaa, Sasural Simar Ka, Waaris, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki etc.

We buzzed Jaswir but did not connect to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

