Exclusive: Javed Pathan to enter Sony SAB’s Veer Hanuman

Actor Javed Pathan who was recently seen in Colors’ show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, in the role of Shumbh, will soon enter the Sony SAB mythological show, Veer Hanuman. Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, the mythological show will see him enter the show as Maayaavi.

As per Hindu mythology, Maayaavi is a rakshas, who will be the brother of Dundubhi. He is the son of Maya, an architect and Hema. Maayaavi’s prominence in the epic tale is his challenge to a fight with Vali, which will be a big highlight in the show ahead.

Javed Pathan is known on television for his ultimate baddie roles. He was seen in Swaraj, Dharm Yoddha Garud, Meet, Punyashlok Ahilyabai etc.

Seamlessly weaving together myth, action, and emotion, the show beautifully brings the age-old timeless tale with a vibrant flair. It features Aan Tiwari as the young Maruti, Arav Chowdharry as Kesari, Sayli Salunkhe as Anjani, and Mahir Pandhi in a dual portrayal of Bali and Sugreev.The show is a heartfelt retelling of young Maruti’s extraordinary transformation—from a curious child to the mighty divine warrior, Hanuman. The mythological is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

