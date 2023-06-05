ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Jay Zaveri bags Nazara's new show Do Chutki Sindoor

Jay Zaveri who was last seen in Sony TV's Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan will be a part of the cast of Nazara's new show Do Chutki Sindoor produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
05 Jun,2023 10:48:08
Actor Jay Zaveri who was last seen in Sony TV’s Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan has bagged a prime role in Nazara’s next. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show titled Do Chutki Sindoor stars Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Radhika Muthukumar playing the female lead’s role.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about young actor Shubham Dipta playing the male lead. He was also seen in Sony TV’s Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan. If you have missed reading it, you can get a glance of it here.

Exclusive: Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Shubham Dipta bags lead role in Nazara’s next 

Also, we at IWMBuzz.com wrote about prominent actor Jyoti Gauba playing a key role in the Nazara show.

Here is a look at that story.

Exclusive: Jyoti Gauba bags Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Nazara 

We now hear of Jay bagging a meaty role.

As per a reliable source, “Jay will be seen playing the father to the male lead.”

We buzzed Jay but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Srividya Rajesh

Read Latest News