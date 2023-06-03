Exclusive: Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Shubham Dipta bags lead role in Nazara's next

Young lad Shubham Dipta who was last seen in the Sony TV show Appanapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, in the role of Ishaan Agarwal, has bagged his first lead role on TV. He has been locked to play the lead in Nazara’s new show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Titled Do Chutki Sindoor, the show will be about a girl who has a wheatish complexion.

As per reports in media, Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Radhika Muthukumar has been roped in to play the female lead in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Kathaan Ankahee and Imlie fame actress Jyoti Gauba playing a pivotal role in the show.

We now hear of Shubham bagging the prized male lead’s role in the show. He will be opposite Radhika Muthukumar.

As per a reliable source, “Shubham’s character will be of a rich, smart guy, a self-made millionaire.”

We buzzed Shubham but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

