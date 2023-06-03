ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan fame Shubham Dipta bags lead role in Nazara's next

Shubham Dipta who was seen in Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan will play the male lead in Nazara's new show Do Chutki Sindoor produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jun,2023 17:40:46
Young lad Shubham Dipta who was last seen in the Sony TV show Appanapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan, in the role of Ishaan Agarwal, has bagged his first lead role on TV. He has been locked to play the lead in Nazara’s new show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions. Titled Do Chutki Sindoor, the show will be about a girl who has a wheatish complexion.

As per reports in media, Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Radhika Muthukumar has been roped in to play the female lead in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about Kathaan Ankahee and Imlie fame actress Jyoti Gauba playing a pivotal role in the show.

We now hear of Shubham bagging the prized male lead’s role in the show. He will be opposite Radhika Muthukumar.

As per a reliable source, “Shubham’s character will be of a rich, smart guy, a self-made millionaire.”

We buzzed Shubham but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

