Television | News

Kapil Soni will be seen in Producer Raakesh Paswan's new show for Nazara titled Beti Hamari Anmol. The show will have Pratham Kunwar and Juhi Aslam playing leads.

Actor Kapil Soni the talented actor who has featured in TV shows Mitwa, Hitler Didi, Nazar etc, has joined the cast of Raakesh Paswan’s upcoming show for Nazara titled Beti Hamari Anmol.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Pratham Kunwar and Juhi Aslam playing the leads in Raakesh Paswan’s new show. If you have missed reading the article, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Juhi Aslam bags lead role in Raakesh Paswan’s next for Nazara

Exclusive: Pratham Kunwar to play the lead in Raakesh Paswan’s Beti Hamari Anmol for Nazara

Raakesh Paswan who is a prolific writer who engages viewers with socially relevant and relatable concepts is presently working on one new show for Nazara. Raakesh Paswan was the Writer of successful shows Bhagyavidhata, Hamari Devrani etc.

We hear that Kapil Soni will play a vital role in the show with a prominent character.

We buzzed Kapil Soni, but did not get through for comments.

We reached out to the Producer Raakesg Paswan, and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Review of Star Plus’ Keh Doon Tumhein: Unusual love story set amid serial killings; execution can be better

Exclusive: Sucheta Khanna bags Triangle Films Company’s Dangal show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani

Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (4 – 10 September): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more