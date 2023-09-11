Television | News

Pratham Kunwar will play the lead role in Producer Raakesh Paswan's new show for Nazara titled Beti Hamari Anmol. Read this exclusive news here at IWMBuzz.com.

Actor Pratham Kunwar who was last seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein has bagged his first lead role. He will be seen playing the male lead in Producer Raakesh Paswan’s upcoming show for Nazara titled Beti Hamari Anmol. Pratham is known for his roles in shows Meet, Udti Ka Naam Rajjo, Yeh Hai Chahatein etc. Raakesh Paswan’s newly formed banner, Blark Entertainment will be helming this project.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported exclusively about Juhi Aslam playing the female lead in Raakesh Paswan’s next show for Nazara. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Juhi Aslam bags lead role in Raakesh Paswan’s next for Nazara

We now hear of Pratham playing the lead in the show.

We buzzed Pratham but did not get through to him.

We reached to Producer Raakesh Paswan and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Raakesh Paswan who is a prolific writer who engages viewers with socially relevant and relatable concepts is presently working on one new show for Nazara. Raakesh Paswan was the Writer of successful shows Bhagyavidhata, Hamari Devrani etc.

