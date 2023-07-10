Exclusive: Juhi Aslam bags lead role in Raakesh Paswan's next for Nazara

Actress Juhi Aslam who made her debut on television with Producer Raakesh Paswan’s Baba Aiso Varr Dhundo, has bagged her next show as lead. She will yet again get into an association with Producer Raakesh Paswan for his upcoming show on Nazara. We hear that Writer and Producer Raakesh Paswan will tell a realistic tale on a storyline depicting a Hindi belt back drop.

Juhi has been part of TV shows Qubool Hai, Jodha Akbar, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari, Badho Bahu, Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari etc.

Raakesh Paswan who is a prolific writer who engages viewers with socially relevant and relatable concepts is presently working on one new show for Nazara. Raakesh Paswan was the Writer of successful shows Bhagyavidhata, Hamari Devrani etc.

As per a reliable source, “Juhi Aslam who is actually Raakesh Paswan’s find, has been locked to play the lead in his new show.”

We buzzed Juhi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Raakesh Paswan who is presently helming his banner Blark Entertainment, but did not get revert from him.

We also reached out to the spokesperson at Nazara, but did not get revert.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

