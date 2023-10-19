Television | News

Exclusive: Katha Ankahee fame Preeti Amin in talks to play a major role in the post-leap phase of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Katha Ankahee's Neerja, Preeti Amin is presently in talks for a major role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Star Plus show of Rajan Shahi post its leap. Read this exclusive news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Oct,2023 12:20:43
Exclusive: Katha Ankahee fame Preeti Amin in talks to play a major role in the post-leap phase of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Talented actress Preeti Amin who has been an integral part of the cast of Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee in the role of Neerja, is presently in talks to bag a prime role in the post-leap phase in Rajan Shahi’s popular and long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. This Director’s Kut’s show is heading towards its third major generation leap which will bring in a total revamp of cast and story plot. There is news of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod exiting the show in its post-leap phase.

Also, there has been news of Choti Sarrdaarni and Saavi Ki Savaari fame actress Anita Raj being roped in to be part of the post-leap storyline in an integral role.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Preeti Amin who staged a comeback to TV with shows Durga aur Charu and Katha Ankhaee, is in talks to play a vital role.

As per a reliable source, “Though no contract has been signed as of now, Preeti Amin has been short-listed for a major role. Final talks for the same are yet to happen.”

We buzzed Preeti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to Producer Rajan Shahi and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

