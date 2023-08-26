Television | News

Exclusive: Kishan Bhan joins the cast of Dangal's Tose Nainaa Milaaike

Kishan Bhan will be part of the cast of Dangal's new show Tose Nainaa Milaaike. The show is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Aug,2023 13:45:03
Exclusive: Kishan Bhan joins the cast of Dangal's Tose Nainaa Milaaike 845971

Senior actor Kishan Bhan will be part of the cast of Dangal’s new show Tose Nainaa Milaaike, which is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show has Supriya Kumari and Vishal Gandhi playing the leads. We have gotten to understand that Vishal will play a blind man who has lost his vision owing to a past accident. The family tries to get the two brothers in the family wed.

Kishan Bhan has starred in TV shows Jodhaa Akbar, Naagin, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Muskuraane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Suhaagan. He was best known as Gehna’s father in Balika Vadhu.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment have two shows launching soon, which are for Dangal and Sony SAB. The production house has Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann as its ongoing shows. They are known for their realistic shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Shalini Arora and Sanjay Batra playing pivotal roles in the show. While Shalini will play aunt to the male lead, Sanjay Batra will be the father to the male lead. We also wrote about Shivendraa Om Saainyol being part of the show.

We now hear of Kishan Bhan playing a crucial role in the show, a fatherly figure.

We buzzed Kishan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Naresh Kumar bags Star Plus' Imlie 845973
Exclusive: Naresh Kumar bags Star Plus’ Imlie
Naacho Naacho is my favourite dance song: Upen Choudhary 845993
Naacho Naacho is my favourite dance song: Upen Choudhary
Exclusive: Ankur Dwivedi to enter Dangal TV’s Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani 845919
Exclusive: Ankur Dwivedi to enter Dangal TV’s Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani
Swimming is my favourite sport: Ranveer Singh Malik 845765
Swimming is my favourite sport: Ranveer Singh Malik
Review of Star Plus' Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances 845754
Review of Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rich spectacle of a wonderful script and great performances
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to get married to Nathan Karamchandani; talks about wedding plans 845744
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto talks about her marriage plans
Latest Stories
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome a baby girl 846004
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech welcome a baby girl
Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club members go bald, replicate Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look to promote Jawan; SRK Universe’s co-founder also shares EXCITING details 845990
Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club members go bald, replicate Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look to promote Jawan; SRK Universe’s co-founder also shares EXCITING details
Were NTR Jr & Ramcharan All Set To Jointly Win The National Award? 845988
Were NTR Jr & Ramcharan All Set To Jointly Win The National Award?
Alia’s Next Is Baiju Bawra, The Spy Universe Is A Long Way Away 845985
Alia’s Next Is Baiju Bawra, The Spy Universe Is A Long Way Away
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva stuck amid fire 845954
Imlie Spoiler: Atharva stuck amid fire
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa clash over Aarav's decision-making 845908
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa clash over Aarav’s decision-making
Read Latest News