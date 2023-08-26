Exclusive: Kishan Bhan joins the cast of Dangal's Tose Nainaa Milaaike

Senior actor Kishan Bhan will be part of the cast of Dangal’s new show Tose Nainaa Milaaike, which is produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show has Supriya Kumari and Vishal Gandhi playing the leads. We have gotten to understand that Vishal will play a blind man who has lost his vision owing to a past accident. The family tries to get the two brothers in the family wed.

Kishan Bhan has starred in TV shows Jodhaa Akbar, Naagin, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari, Muskuraane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, Suhaagan. He was best known as Gehna’s father in Balika Vadhu.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment have two shows launching soon, which are for Dangal and Sony SAB. The production house has Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann as its ongoing shows. They are known for their realistic shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Shalini Arora and Sanjay Batra playing pivotal roles in the show. While Shalini will play aunt to the male lead, Sanjay Batra will be the father to the male lead. We also wrote about Shivendraa Om Saainyol being part of the show.

We now hear of Kishan Bhan playing a crucial role in the show, a fatherly figure.

We buzzed Kishan but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

