Exclusive: Krissann Barretto joins the cast of Sony TV’s Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan

Sony TV’s masterpiece historical presentation, which is all set for launch, happens to be the Contiloe Pictures helmed Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. The historical show will traverse through the life and journey of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan from his childhood to his valiant era. The stellar cast includes an impeccable cast which includes Ronit Roy, Anuja Sathe, Avinesh Rekhi, Tejaswini Kolhapure etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of things, reporting more about the stellar cast who has got on board the show. We wrote exclusively about child actors UV Savaliya, Riddhi Sharma, Akshay Anand, Rumi Khan, Sapna Thakur being roped in for the show. The Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan promo showed Ronit Roy returning to television after a long time. Ronit Roy plays the pivotal role of Someshwar Chauhan, father of Prithviraj Chauhan.

We now hear of actress Krissann Barretto joining the cast in a very different role. Krissann was last seen in Star Plus’ Udne Ki Aasha in a special cameo role that revolved around a resort and its eerie happenings.

Krissann is known for her works in projects Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Ishqbaaaz, Sasural Simar Ka, Pashmina, Jubilee Talkies etc.

As per a reliable source, “Krissann will play a very important role, and the character will be something she has never attempted before.”

