Exclusive: Mera Balam Thanedaar fame Srishti Singh to enter Star Plus’ Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam

Actress Srishti Singh who was last seen in the Colors’ show Mera Balam Thanedaar in the role of Drishti, will soon enter the Star Plus supernatural thriller Jaadu Teri Nazar – Dayan Ka Mausam. Produced by 4 Lions Films, the show will see an interesting entry, that of Srishti Singh in a never-seen-before avatar.

We hear that she will play a Naagin with special powers. The character will be extremely positive, and will play a pivotal part in the lives of Gauri and Harsh (Ayush Shrivastava). If the news is to be believed, she will be the girl in the life of Harsh. Harsh and Arjun are brothers to Vihaan (Zayn Ibad Khan).

Srishti who has also been seen in Star Plus’ Chashni in a very different role, has started shooting for the show, is what we hear.

We buzzed Srishti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Jaadu Teri Nazar is a Star Plus show produced by Gul Khan under her production house, 4 Lions Films. It features Khushi Dubey and Zayn Ibad Khan in the lead roles and showcases the supernatural story of Daayan. It brings back the hit Jodi of Khushi and Zayn, who were earlier seen in Gul Khan’s web series Aashiqana. It is a supernatural thriller wherein the protagonist Vihaan is born to a daayan, and the female lead Gauri has supernatural powers.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.