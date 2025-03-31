Exclusive: Mukund Kapahi to enter Anupamaa

Young actor Mukund Kapahi who has featured in TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Main Hoon Aparajita, Spy Bahu, Kaamnaa, Naagin 6, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 etc, will soon enter the Star Plus and Rajan Shahi, Deepa Shahi show Anupamaa. As we know, there has been a new intrigue created in this Director’s Kut show with the entry of Mohit, played by Ranndeep R Rai). His entry and suspicious nature have already created hints about his real intentions. When Prem went missing and also got arrested for the murder of a couple, only Mohit seemed happy with the turn of events.

Now, we hear that Mukund will enter the show, and will be shown as a friend and confidant of Mohit. It will be interesting to know more about Mohit’s past and his connection with the Kothari family.

As we know, there is a buzz that Mohit is the son of the Kothari family and younger brother of Prem.

We buzzed Mukund but did not get to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Anupamaa has been one of the top shows across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Gaurav Khanna plays the male lead. Recently, the show took a generation leap after which actors Shivam Khajuria and Alisha Parveen staged their entries. However, soon, Alisha was replaced by Adrija Roy.

