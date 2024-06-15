Exclusive: Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan fame Akshita Tiwari to enter Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere

Actress Akshita Tiwari who became popular for her role as Chakri in Colors’ Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan, will soon enter the Zee TV show Main Hoon Saath Tere. Produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media, the show is the journey of a single mother and her son, wherein the son wants his mother to see the happiness of having a good soulmate to support her. The boy’s journey to find a Perfect Father for himself has been endearing. The show has Karan Vohra and Ulka Gupta playing the leads.

We have seen the engaging plot of Aryaman posing as Murali before Janvi in order to find the culprits who tried to kill his father. Arya continues to dote on Kian and is trying his best to make life easier for Janvi and Kian.

At this juncture, the show will see a new entry, that of a parallel lead. Akshita Tiwari who played Chakri in Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan, will enter the show, and is cast opposite Aryaman.

As per a reliable source, Akshita will play the role of Suyash’s sister, who has come from abroad. She is the childhood friend of Arya, and wants to marry him.

As for Akshita, she was part of the cast of the Star Plus show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey earlier.

