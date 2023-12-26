Exclusive: Neetu Pandey bags Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga

Actress Neetu Pandey who was recently seen joining the cast of Sony TV’s new mythological venture of Swastik Productions, Shrimad Ramayan, has bagged the Colors show Chand Jalne Laga. This show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions will see Neetu playing a crucial role.

The show is taking a big turnaround with the real family of Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) coming to the fore. We at IWMBuzz.com already reported about Meena Nathani joining the cast as Deva’s Nani.

We now hear of Neetu Pandey too entering the show in a prime cast.

As per a reliable source, “Neetu Pandey who is known for her performance in Imlie, will enter Chand Jalne Laga. She has been roped in to play the real mother of Deva.”

As reported by us, veteran actor Sai Ballal was supposed to enter the cast too as the grandfather. However, there seems to be a change now. Actor Chandrakant Taneja will enter the show as Deva’s Nanaji. Madan Tyagi who was seen in Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, will also enter the show as a family member of Deva.

Chand Jalne Laga is a fairy tale romantic tale produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. The tale hovers around the childhood friendship and love of Deva and Tara which has gone sour owing to a fire accident for which Deva was blamed. After years, Deva is now back to seek revenge from Tara.

