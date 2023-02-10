Colors’ new show Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha produced by Balaji Telefilms will soon kickstart a new journey. The show will see Vidhi Yadav and Ashish Kapoor playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about how the lead of the show Vidhi Yadav who is a social media influencer in real life, shot for a daring stunt sequence in the show.

Vidhi Yadav to warm up hearts with a daring stunt sequence in Molkki – Rishton Ki Agnipariksha

We now hear of actress Neha Chandra bagging a prime role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the lead negative in the show, and her character will be called Urvashi.”

Neha Chandra has been part of shows Bepanah Pyar, Ladies Special etc.

