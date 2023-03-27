Actor Patrali Chattopadhyay who has recently bagged a prized role in Sony SAB’s Baalveer 3, will soon enter the Shemaroo show Raazz Mahal produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions.

Patrali who is known for her TV shows Kya Haal, Mr Panchaal, Karamphal Data Shani, Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani, Gud Se Meetha Ishq etc, will join the cast of the show as a snake woman.

She will play the role of Sarpika, who is a snake. However, she will come in a human form, as Mohini. She will enter the lives of Adhiraj and Sunaina.

As per a reliable source, “Though she comes across as an innocent girl, she is a powerful snake. The real motive of the character will be to get a hold of the Chandramani.”

