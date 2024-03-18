Exclusive: Rohit Purohit to replace Shehzada Dhami as lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will see a big development now. Lead actor Shehzada Dhami has been ousted from the show, owing to his tantrum issues.

Yes, you heard it right!!! Shehzada who plays the role of Armaan Poddar in the show, is being replaced from the show. We hear that tantrums thrown by the actor are the major reasons for this big decision. There is also news of Pratiksha Honmukhe being ousted from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Pratiksha plays the role of Ruhi in the show.

Coming to the big news, we at IWMBuz.com have heard that Rohit Purohit who was last seen in Udaariyaann, will make his entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, as the new Armaan.

A source confides in us, “Rohit Purohit will replace Shehzada Dhami in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He will immediately get into the shoes of Armaan Poddar. The production house is terminating the services of Shehzada, which will soon fall into effect.”

We buzzed Rohit and Shehzada, but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and channel spokesperson, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Now, the show has introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.