Exclusive: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Hemanshii Ruparel bags Atrangi show Drishti

Hemanshii Ruparel who was seen in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has joined the cast of Atrangi's new show Drishti. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt Ltd.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
12 Jun,2023 11:25:01
Actress Hemanshii Ruparel who has been part of the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 will join the cast of the upcoming Atrangi show titled Drishti. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd.

The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. The show will go on air in July. The show is slated to be commissioned for 100 episodes, as per our source. Drishti is cast by Devtosh Mukherjee. It will see Aparna Dixit and Karan Mehraa playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the forefront, writing exclusive newsbreaks about actors Prashant Singh Rajput, Prince Dua, Ajay Patel, Vihaan Thakkar, Simran Sharma, Neetu Bhatt playing pivotal roles in the show.

We now hear of Hemanshii Ruparel bagging a good role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Hemanshii will be playing the character of Ketki.”

We buzzed Hemanshii but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Are you excited about this new show on Atrangi?

