Exclusive: Ajay Patel and Vihaan Thakkar to feature in Atrangi show Drishti

Senior actor Ajay Patel and child actor Vihaan Thakkar will be seen in the upcoming Atrangi show Drishti. As we know, the show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
07 Jun,2023 12:20:01
Atrangi is presently focussing on a few new projects. One in the pipeline is the show titled Drishti which is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. The show will go on air in July. The show is slated to be commissioned for 100 episodes, as per our source. Drishti is cast by Devtosh Mukherjee. It will see Aparna Dixit and Karan Mehraa playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the forefront, writing exclusive newsbreaks about actors Prashant Singh Rajput and Prince Dua playing pivotal roles in the show.

We now hear of actors Ajay Patel and child actors Vihaan Thakkar joining the cast of the show.

Ajay was seen in Vighnaharta Ganesh while Vihaan is known for his acting prowess in Teri Meri Doriyaann.

We buzzed the actors, but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

