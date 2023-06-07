Exclusive: Ajay Patel and Vihaan Thakkar to feature in Atrangi show Drishti

Atrangi is presently focussing on a few new projects. One in the pipeline is the show titled Drishti which is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd. The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. The show will go on air in July. The show is slated to be commissioned for 100 episodes, as per our source. Drishti is cast by Devtosh Mukherjee. It will see Aparna Dixit and Karan Mehraa playing the leads.

We now hear of actors Ajay Patel and child actors Vihaan Thakkar joining the cast of the show.

Ajay was seen in Vighnaharta Ganesh while Vihaan is known for his acting prowess in Teri Meri Doriyaann.

