Exclusive: Neetu Bhatt bags Atrangi show Drishti

Actress Neetu Bhatt who was recently seen in the Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, has bagged an important role in the upcoming Atrangi show titled Drishti. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd.

The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. The show will go on air in July. The show is slated to be commissioned for 100 episodes, as per our source. Drishti is cast by Devtosh Mukherjee. It will see Aparna Dixit and Karan Mehraa playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the forefront, writing exclusive newsbreaks about actors Prashant Singh Rajput, Prince Dua, Ajay Patel, Vihaan Thakkar, Simran Sharma playing pivotal roles in the show.

We now hear of Neetu Bhatt being signed on to play a mother’s character to the lead.

We buzzed Neetu, but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

