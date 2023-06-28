Exclusive: Sadda Haq fame Nisha Neha Nayak bags Atrangi show Drishti

Actress Nisha Neha Nayak who has been a popular face, seen in the TV show Sadda Haq has been roped in for a new project. She will join the cast of the upcoming Atrangi show titled Drishti. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd.

The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. The show will go on air in July. The show is slated to be commissioned for 100 episodes, as per our source. Drishti is cast by Devtosh Mukherjee. It will see Aparna Dixit and Karan Mehraa playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the forefront, writing exclusive newsbreaks about actors Prashant Singh Rajput, Prince Dua, Ajay Patel, Vihaan Thakkar, Simran Sharma, Neetu Bhatt, Hemanshii Ruparel playing pivotal roles in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of Nisha Neha Nayak playing a pivotal role in Drishti.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the role of Apara.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

