ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Sadda Haq fame Nisha Neha Nayak bags Atrangi show Drishti

Nisha Neha Nayak who was a fresh face introduced in the popular show Sadda Haq has bagged a pivotal role in the Atrangi show Drishti. You can check the newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Jun,2023 16:40:37
Exclusive: Sadda Haq fame Nisha Neha Nayak bags Atrangi show Drishti

Actress Nisha Neha Nayak who has been a popular face, seen in the TV show Sadda Haq has been roped in for a new project. She will join the cast of the upcoming Atrangi show titled Drishti. The show is produced by Kamalashree Films Pvt. Ltd.

The Producers are Raanjit Kawale and Dilip Sonkar. The show will go on air in July. The show is slated to be commissioned for 100 episodes, as per our source. Drishti is cast by Devtosh Mukherjee. It will see Aparna Dixit and Karan Mehraa playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the forefront, writing exclusive newsbreaks about actors Prashant Singh Rajput, Prince Dua, Ajay Patel, Vihaan Thakkar, Simran Sharma, Neetu Bhatt, Hemanshii Ruparel playing pivotal roles in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Prashant Singh Rajput bags Atrangi show Drishti

Exclusive: Prince Dua bags Atrangi show Drishti

Exclusive: Ajay Patel and Vihaan Thakkar to feature in Atrangi show Drishti 

Exclusive: Neetu Bhatt bags Atrangi show Drishti

We now hear of Nisha Neha Nayak playing a pivotal role in Drishti.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the role of Apara.”

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Are you excited about this new show on Atrangi?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
I want to develop better core strength and flexibility: Priyanka Mishra
I want to develop better core strength and flexibility: Priyanka Mishra
Exclusive: Veteran Bollywood actor Kamal Sadanah to feature in Applause Entertainment’s web series D.A.U.
Exclusive: Veteran Bollywood actor Kamal Sadanah to feature in Applause Entertainment’s web series D.A.U.
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
I love action-oriented roles: Vishal Kotian on his role in Zee TV’s Maitree
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
Exclusive: Rajesh Sharma and Asawari Joshi in web series Jaanu Meri Jaan
I don’t believe in getting angry: Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
I don’t believe in getting angry: Cyrus Broacha on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2
Exclusive: Saadhika Syal to feature in TVF’s The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4 on ZEE5
Exclusive: Saadhika Syal to feature in TVF’s The Aam Aadmi Family Season 4 on ZEE5
Latest Stories
Avinash Mishra, aka Garv, in the StarPlus, show Titli expresses his experience and how they achieved excellence in the water scene
Avinash Mishra, aka Garv, in the StarPlus, show Titli expresses his experience and how they achieved excellence in the water scene
Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma Expresses Enthusiam For The New Adhyaay Of StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Watch From Today At 8 p.m. On StarPlus!
Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma Expresses Enthusiam For The New Adhyaay Of StarPlus Show Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Watch From Today At 8 p.m. On StarPlus!
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s suggestion impresses Ranimaa
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii’s suggestion impresses Ranimaa
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns A New Leaf; Looks Stylish In Short Frock
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Turns A New Leaf; Looks Stylish In Short Frock
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita get married
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita get married
CLAT 2024 Exam on 3rd December, Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply
CLAT 2024 Exam on 3rd December, Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply
Read Latest News