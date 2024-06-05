Exclusive: Sai Ballal and Nishigandha Wad join Zain Imam, Anita Hassanandani and Ashnoor Kaur in Colors’ next

Producer Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films, which has its ongoing shows Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti, Rabb Se Hai Dua, will start work on its next, which will be for Colors. Reports in the media have already stated that this show will be the remake of the hit Kannada show Kendasampige. The story will revolve around the male lead, a political leader, and his personal and professional lives. It will be a clash between the two sisters-in-law, is what we hear. Also, news of popular faces Zain Imam, Anita Hassanandani and Ashnoor Kaur playing the lead faces in the show, is already out in the media.

We at IWMBuzz.com give our readers further information on the cast getting on board the show. Seasoned actor Sai Ballal who has been part of shows Kumkum Pyaara Sa Bandhan, Kutumb, Udaan, Saraswatichandra, Durga, Ghar Ek Mandir, has been roped in to play a dynamic role.

Joining him will be popular actress Nishigandha Wad, who is presently seen in the role of Heena, in LSD Films’ Rabb Se Hai Dua.

When contacted, Sai Ballal did not get back to us.

Nishigandha, on her part, confirmed the news stating, “Yes, I am doing the new LSD show. It is a happy feeling to be part of the Colors family. Of course, working with the same production house in a new show is the best that can happen to an actor. LSD Films always gives me the best of roles. The journey forward is so reinforcing for an actor.”

We got in touch with the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.