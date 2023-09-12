Television | News

Shivam KD Mahrotra the actor will be part of the cast of Star Bharat's new show May I Come In Madam 2?. The show is produced by Benaifer Kohli and Sanjay Kohli's Edit II.

May I Come In Madam?, the entertaining show with earlier aired on Life OK produced by Edit II will soon be back with a new season owing to public demand. May I Come In Madam 2?, has been making it to the headlines for some time now. The new season will now be one of the new shows to launch on Star Bharat. The second season returns with the original cast Sandiip Anand, Nehha Pendse, Sapna Sikarwar playing their original roles. The drama follows an everyday guy called Sajan as he tries to win over his boss’s wife despite the fact that he’s already married to her.

The Season 2 of the show has been in the buzz with it carrying forward the legacy with its original flavour being intact. This situational romcom was a huge hit in its first season.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that actor Shivam KD Mahrotra being part of the cast of May I Come In Madam 2?. He is an actor and has worked in popular shows Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and more.

As per a reliable source, “He will play the role of Teekam.”

The show is produced by Binaifer Kohli and Sanjay Kohli under the banner of Edit II. The company has produced successful shows like Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, FIR, Jijaji Chhat per hai, Family No 1 and many more.

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

