Exclusive: Shivendraa Om Saainyol to be part of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's Tose Nainaa Milaaike for Dangal

Shivendraa Om Saainyol will be part of the cast of Dangal and Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment's new show Tose Nainaa Milaaike. Read this news here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 11:15:01
Actor Shivendraa Om Saainyol who was last seen in Zee TV’s Meet has joined the cast of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s new show for Dangal, titled Tose Nainaa Milaaike. The show has Vishal Gandhi and Supriya Kumari playing the leads.

Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment have two shows launching soon, which is for Dangal and Sony SAB. The production house has Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Teri Meri Doriyaann as its ongoing shows. They are known for their realistic shows Choti Sarrdaarni, Kaamnaa, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Shalini Arora and Sanjay Batra playing pivotal roles in the show. While Shalini will play aunt to the male lead, Sanjay Batra will be the father to the male lead. If you missed reading these articles, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Shalini Arora bags Dangal show Tose Nainaa Milaaike

Exclusive: Sanjay Batra bags Dangal show Tose Nainaa Milaaike

Now, we hear of Shivendraa also being part of the male lead’s family as one of the uncles.

We buzzed Shivendraa but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

