Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Actress Shruti Rawat who was last seen in Anandibaa aur Emily will join the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. As we know, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is taking a generation leap. This will be the fourth generation that will be introduced in the show.

Shruti has been part of TV shows Badi Doooor Se Aye Hai, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, RK Laxman Ki Duniya, Kya Haal Mr Panchaal etc.

As we know, Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla have been roped in to play the leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. IWMBuzz.com was the first to report about Preeti Amin playing a crucial role in the show. As per reports in media, she will play the older Akshara in the show.

Actors Sandeep Rajora and Shruti Ulfat will also be part of the cast. Senior actress Anita Raj has been confirmed to play a vital role.

As per a reliable source, “Shruti Rawat will play an integral role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap. Anita Raj will portray the grandmother of the male lead. Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat will be the daughters-in-law of the house.”

We buzzed Shruti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.