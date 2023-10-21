Television | News

Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Shruti Rawat who was last seen in Anandibaa aur Emily, will join the cast of Star Plus and Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Oct,2023 22:01:24
Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 863410

Actress Shruti Rawat who was last seen in Anandibaa aur Emily will join the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. As we know, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is taking a generation leap. This will be the fourth generation that will be introduced in the show.

Shruti has been part of TV shows Badi Doooor Se Aye Hai, Bhaag Bakool Bhaag, RK Laxman Ki Duniya, Kya Haal Mr Panchaal etc.

As we know, Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla have been roped in to play the leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. IWMBuzz.com was the first to report about Preeti Amin playing a crucial role in the show. As per reports in media, she will play the older Akshara in the show.

Actors Sandeep Rajora and Shruti Ulfat will also be part of the cast. Senior actress Anita Raj has been confirmed to play a vital role.

As per a reliable source, “Shruti Rawat will play an integral role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap. Anita Raj will portray the grandmother of the male lead. Shruti Ulfat and Shruti Rawat will be the daughters-in-law of the house.”

We buzzed Shruti but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead 863421
Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka 863248
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover 863237
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad vows to save Sahiba 863228
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad vows to save Sahiba
Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap 863216
Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap
Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla to play the leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap 863212
Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla to play the leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap

Latest Stories

Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Abstract Blue See-through Gown, See Photos. 863271
Malaika Arora Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous In Abstract Blue See-through Gown, See Photos.
Proud moment! Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Indian Air Force attend special screening of Tejas organized by the team at the Indian Airforce Auditorium! 863418
Proud moment! Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries from the Indian Air Force attend special screening of Tejas organized by the team at the Indian Airforce Auditorium!
Navratri Special: TMKOC'S Munmun Dutta Looks 'Garba' Ready In Colorful Chaniya Choli, Take A Look 863286
Navratri Special: TMKOC’S Munmun Dutta Looks ‘Garba’ Ready In Colorful Chaniya Choli, Take A Look
Pakistani artists Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and others to join hands with Indian films again [Reports] 863406
Pakistani artists Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and others to join hands with Indian films again [Reports]
Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev opens up on choosing reality show, says “It's a business” 863403
Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rahul Dev opens up on choosing reality show, says “It’s a business”
Kriti Kharbanda Exudes Glamour In Stones Embedded Lehenga Set, See Photos 863282
Kriti Kharbanda Exudes Glamour In Stones Embedded Lehenga Set, See Photos
Read Latest News