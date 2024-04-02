Exclusive: Shubhi Sharma to enter Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara

Transgender actress Shubhi Sharma, who was seen in a meaty role in Chand Jalne Laga, will soon join the cast of Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare. The show narrates a tale of romance and time travel across the 17th and 21st centuries, keeping viewers hooked with its surprising plot twists.

The show will now depict the life and journey of the transgender community and how the people out there play a role in taking care of Tara’s kid.

Shubhi will essay the role of the leader of the transgender community. She will be the caretaker of Tara’s kid.

Shubhi Sharma was earlier seen in TV shows like Aaina-Roop Nahi Haqikat Bhi Dikhaye, and Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjaana.

Dhruv Tara’s track will now depict the lives of the transgender community and how they command respect in the 21st century.

We buzzed Shubhi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

This iconic love story weaves together the destiny of Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tara (Riya Sharma), separated by 400 years. The show features Riya Sharma, Ishaan Dhawan, Vineet Chaudhary, Krutika Desai, Yash Tonk, Narayani Shastri, Gulfam Khan, Vijay Kalwani, Neelima Singh, Sushil Parashar, Prachi Kalyani, Milky Shrivastav, Tanay Aul, Abha Parmar in pivotal roles.

