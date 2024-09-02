Television | TV News

After Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak, actress Shweta Gautam has joined the cast of the next LSD Films show on Colors, titled Suman Indori. Read this exclusive newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Actress Shweta Gautam who is presently seen in Sony TV’s Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak, has joined the cast of the Colors show Suman Indori. The show is produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films. Suman Indori will connect viewers with the traditional battle between the elder daughter-in-law and the younger one in a royal household. The show will have a political tale too, in addition to providing elements of humour, drama and power struggle. The show has Anita Hassanandani, Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam playing the lead roles.

Shweta who was seen in Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak in the role of Vedika’s foster mother, will play mother to the female lead, Suman in this show.

As per a reliable source, “Shweta Gautam will play a single mother, who has worked hard in handling her house and children after the death of her husband. Extremely positive, loving and protective towards her family, the character will want the best of things for her kids.”

When contacted, Shweta Gautam told us, “Yes, after Pukaar Dil Se Dil Tak, it is a happy feeling to be part of LSD Films’ very next launch. Also, this brings me back to the Colors family, after a successful association with shows Bepannah and Nima Denzongpa.”

Shweta has also been seen lately in TV shows Ajooni, Sindoor Ki Keemat and Imlie.

We buzzed the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

