Exclusive: Sonal Parihar to enter Shemaroo’s Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal

Actress Sonal Parihar will be reprising the role of Rati in the Shemaroo show, Tulsi Dham Ke Laddu Gopal. The show produced by CLS Entertainment has Akshita Mudgal and Het Makwana playing the lead roles. While Akshita plays the role of Tulsi, Het Makwana plays Lord Krishna.

The story is about a devotee and his devotion towards his God. The show will focus on the bond and friendship between God and his devotee. Tulsi is a modern girl who believes in Lord Krishna. She has grown up listening to Lord Krishna’s stories. The show will see Lord Krishna being with his devotee for life.

Sonal Parihar had earlier played the role of Rati in the track featuring Kaamdev in the Sony SAB show Dharm Yoddha Garud. She has been roped in to play the same character yet again. She is cast opposite Shantanu Monga who will play the role of Kaamdev. The best part of this track in the Shemaroo show is that Rati will also be seen in the Kalyug, donning a new avatar.

Sonal is known for her mythological stint as Satyabhama for Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman.

When contacted, Sonal Parihar confirmed the news saying, “Yes, I am playing Rati again, Kaamdev’s wife. I have earlier played the role in Dharm Yoddha Garud. I am glad to have been roped in for this show. Rati will also be seen in her Kalyug avatar.”

We buzzed the spokesperson at Shemaroo but did not get revert.

