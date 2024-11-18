Exclusive: Sonia Singh to play Kaikeyi in Kaakbhushundi Ramayan, says, “Excited for the role and show”

Actress Sonia Singh who has played many negative characters in her TV journey as an actor is extremely happy to be back to the genre of mythology, with the Sagar World Multimedia show, Kaakbhushundi Ramayan for Doordarshan. The show launches on 18 November.

The series is helmed by creative director and producer Shiv Sagar, the grandson of the late Dr. Ramanand Sagar, who brought the epic to life in 1987, captivating millions of hearts worldwide. At a time when television was in its nascent stages in India, Ramanand Sagar’s “Ramayan” became the most-watched television series, with an estimated viewership of over a billion people globally. It has been broadcast in over 65 countries and has remained on-air since its first telecast on 25th January 1987.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about actress Harshita Patharia playing the role of Maandvi in the show. If you have not read it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Harshita Patharia bags Sagar World’s Kaakbhushundi Ramayan

Sonia who was last seen in the TV shows Faltu and Aaina, is happy to be playing the role of Kaikeyi in the show.

Says Sonia, “This is not the first time that I am doing mythology. It feels nice to be doing this show. I have mostly played negative shades on TV. However, Kaikeyi cannot be termed as a negative character, as initially she will be shown as a very good and loving mother. There are shades to Kaikeyi. She got brainwashed by Mantra and sent Ram and Sita into exile. However, she later repented and regretted her act too. It is a wonderful unit and I am happy to be a part of Kakbhushundi Ramayan.”

The show has Pawan Sharma playing Ram, Vaibhavi Kapoor as Sita, Devesh Sharma as Lakshman, Raviz Thakur as Raavan, Danish Akhtar as Hanuman, Sandeep Mohan as Dashrath.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.