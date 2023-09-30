Exclusive: Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj in talks for Triangle Film Company's Star Bharat show

Bollywood actor and heartthrob Abhishek Bajaj is getting a lot of offers from the Hindi TV world for a big dive into the telly world again. As we know, Abhishek made it big in Bollywood with his debut film Student of the Year 2. He has starred in films Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Babli Bouncer etc. The actor who made inroads initially on television with shows Bitti Business Wali, Parrvarrish etc, is said to be in demand as he is offered challenging roles on TV now. And we at IWMBuzz.com hear that Abhishek is in talks for Star Bharat’s upcoming show produced by Nikhil Sinha’s Triangle Film Company.

As we know, Triangle Film Company is all set for the launch of its new Dangal show Sasuji Tune Meri Kadar Na Jani, which features Sucheta Khanna, Anushka Merchande, Akshit Sukhija, Purva Parag in main roles. Triangle Film Company has produced exceptional shows for TV like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Akbar Birbal, Adventure of Hatim etc.

Now, we hear that the production house is also planning a suspense thriller for Star Bharat. This yet-untitled show is slated to be looking for big faces.

As per a reliable source, “Abhishek Bajaj is in advanced talks to play a main role in the show.”

We at IWMBuzz.com sent out a message to Abhishek who replied saying, “There are many projects which I have been approached for, I will take up the best one.”

We buzzed Producer Nikhil Sinha and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.