Exclusive: Sukesh Anand and Smita Sharan bag Atrangii’s next web film

Sukesh Anand and Smita Sharan will also be part of Atrangii's upcoming webfilm which will be creatively produced by Nitin Dhall. The yet to be titled but it is directed by Rajeev Mendiratta

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Oct,2023 15:30:14
Atrangii has been the home for entertainment-packed shows and has quite an exciting lineup of shows in the mix, that are all set to entertain the audiences. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the channel will have a new web film which is yet to be titled but it is directed by Rajeev Mendiratta.

As per a report in the media, Rohan Gandotra and Tanya Sharma will be seen playing the leads in this upcoming show which will be creatively produced by Nitin Dhall.

Now, we hear that Sukesh Anand and Smita Sharan will also be part of the above-mentioned web film. Sukesh is known for his projects Bobby Jasoos, Mardaani 2, A Thursday etc. Smita Sharan is known for television shows such as Bahu Begum, Paramavtaar Shri Krishna, Laal Ishq, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke.

Atrangii App Free to air and Premium video-on-demand platform, which brings your favorite shows, movies, and thousands of hours of content to your fingertips! As the ad-supported premium OTT app, ATRANGII has a content library spanning genres like Action, Drama, Horror, Comedy, Thriller, and many more. Atrangii offers shows for audiences across the globe, with different choices and preferences, offering the box TV shows from Atrangii TV. These shows are intended to bring the OTT quality shows to the audience on TV, but if you have missed your appointment viewing on TV, don’t worry you can catch up on your missed episode free, on Atrangii App.

We reached out to the actors but did not get revert.

Watch this space for exclusive updates in the telly and digital world.

