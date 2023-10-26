Exclusive: Sukesh Anand and Smita Sharan bag Atrangii’s next web film

Atrangii has been the home for entertainment-packed shows and has quite an exciting lineup of shows in the mix, that are all set to entertain the audiences. IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that the channel will have a new web film which is yet to be titled but it is directed by Rajeev Mendiratta.

As per a report in the media, Rohan Gandotra and Tanya Sharma will be seen playing the leads in this upcoming show which will be creatively produced by Nitin Dhall.

Now, we hear that Sukesh Anand and Smita Sharan will also be part of the above-mentioned web film. Sukesh is known for his projects Bobby Jasoos, Mardaani 2, A Thursday etc. Smita Sharan is known for television shows such as Bahu Begum, Paramavtaar Shri Krishna, Laal Ishq, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke.

