Exclusive: Tarun Khanna and Rati Pandey to feature in Peninsula Pictures’ grand historical on Tulsidas for Zee TV

Zee TV, which recently launched a love story revelling on the ‘Aata Saata’ system, titled Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile, and the middle-class aspirational story of the woman protagonist titled Bas Itna Sa Khwaab, is presently working on the grand historical show based on the life and journey of the great poet Tulsidas. As we know, Tulsidas is celebrated as one of the most remarkable poets in Hindi literature, as well as in the broader landscape of Indian and global literary heritage. The influence of Tulsidas and his illustrious works resonates deeply within the realms of art, culture, and society in India, leaving an indelible mark that continues to inspire and shape contemporary thought and expression. This grand spectacle on the life of Tulsidas will be produced by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’s Peninsula Pictures.

The show will be a daily show and is supposed to be a big ticket show for Zee TV, considering its grandeur and production value. As we know, Peninsula Pictures is known for its contributions to making big-scale mythological and historical projects on TV.

Coming to the cast, we at IWMBuzz.com have learnt exclusively that popular actors Tarun Khanna and Rati Pandey have been roped in for significant roles in the project.

As per a reliable source, “While Tarun Khanna will play the father of Tulsi, by name Atmaram, Rati Pandey will play Hulsi, the mother of Tulsi.”

Tarun Khanna is popularly known for his mythological and historical roles in projects Shrimad Ramayan, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav, RadhaKrishn, Chandragupta Maurya and others.

Rati Pandey is also a renowned name in the mythological and historical genre of projects like Maa Saraswati, Devi Aadi Parashakti, Porus etc.

