Exclusive: Udit Shukla joins Aakash Ahuja, Saachi Tiwari and Monalisa in Dangal’s new show Prem Leela

Dangal is kickstarting a new show which will be an intense love story titled Prem Leela. It will be a story of the place of Chambal, which has otherwise seen enmity, hatred and aggression. The love story of Prem and Leela will be unique as it blossoms amid the hatred and bloodshed that takes centre stage in the place. The show is produced by 4 Lions Films and is creatively helmed by Rupali Guha. As per media reports, actors Aakash Ahuja and Saachi Tiwari play the leads in the show.

Media reports also have it that Monalisa will play the main negative role in the show.

Joining this stellar cast will be young actor Udit Shukla who has done shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein, Rangirasiya, Dhai Kilo Prem etc.

As per a reliable source, “This show Prem Leela will be a huge launch for Dangal considering that it will showcase a never-seen-before love story that blossoms in the vicinity of enmity.”

Aakash Ahuja plays the role of Prem while Saachi Tiwari essays the role of Leela.

