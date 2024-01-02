Exclusive: Urvashi Upadhyay to enter Nazara show Dhartiputra Nandini

Senior actress Urvashi Upadhyay who was last seen in the TV show Nath, will soon be entering the Nazara show, Dhartiputra Nandini. As we know, the plot revolves around the intertwined lives of three central characters: Nandini portrayed by Shagun Singh, Aakash brought to life by Aman Jaiswal, and Sumitra Devi skillfully portrayed by Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala, who makes her comeback to the small screen with the show. In her quest to demonstrate her profound connection to the land, Nandini crosses paths with Sumitra Devi, who is immersed in her own familial conflicts. Sumitra Devi seeks a figure to assume leadership of her household and to influence her grandson Aakash, torn between returning to the United States and remaining in his homeland.

The show is produced by Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala.

Urvashi we hear, will play the antagonist in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Urvashi will play the role of Leela, who will play a mother’s character to the girl married in the house of the protagonist. She will ultimately want to acquire all the power and wealth.”

Urvashi who has been a known name has featured in projects on TV, Hamari Devrani, Thapki Pyar Ki 2, Ishq Subhan Allah Dil Ki Nazar Se, Dil Se Dil Tak etc.

