Actor Utpal Dashora who is known for his portrayal in Abhay will soon enter the Sony SAB show Pushpa Impossible.

Pushpa Impossible produced by Hats Off Productions has been a very progressive show which has shown the feisty life of Pushpa, essayed by prolific actor Karuna Pandey.

The show will soon get into a new track with major drama. The news coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that Utpal Dashora has been roped in to play a negative role. His entry will be the catalyst for the big drama and twist in the show.

Utpal Dashora is known for his portrayals in TV shows Sadda Haq, Jai Jai Jai Bajrang Bali. He has also featured in the web series Abhay and film Shamitabh.

