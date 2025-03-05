Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Jyoti Neggii joins Balaji Telefilms’ Sony TV show

Actress Jyoti Neggii who is even today remembered for her role of Bubble Gupta in Yeh Hai Chahatein, the Balaji Telefilms show, has joined the cast of Bahaarein the upcoming Sony TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms. Jyoti and Nitin Bhatia’s characters of Bubble and Bunty were much-loved in Yeh Hai Chahatein. Now, the actors will share screen space yet again in this new show.

As we know, we at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about Nitin Bhatia joining the cast of the show, in the role of the bestie of both the male and the female lead. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

As we know, the show which is tentatively titled Bahaarein as of now, will have Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi playing the leads. We at IWMBuzz.com have earlier reported exclusively about actors Divyangana Jain, Rishi Deshmukh, Yash Pandit, Rohit Choudhary, Mansi Srivastava, Arushi Handa, Avirath Parekh being part of the show. If you have missed reading the stories, you can check them here.

We now hear of Jyoti joining the cast of the show in a vital role.

